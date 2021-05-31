Lord Alan Sugar has been involved some scandals. Channel Nine

The tweet featured a photoshopped picture of the team looking as though they were selling counterfeit goods.

“I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multitasking, resourceful chaps,” he sneered.

Many fans felt the tweet was racist and Alan managed to dig himself a bigger hole when he refused to apologise.

“I can’t see what I have to apologise for, you are OTT, it’s a bloody joke,” he sprayed on his Twitter page.

What’s more, for years Alan has been engaged in a public feud with English TV anchor, Piers Morgan, even going as far as to brand him a “coward” after a spat over the UK government’s management of the pandemic.

Fast forward to last year, the 74-year-old then found himself in hot water after sharing coronavirus-related conspiracy theories online, causing an uproar from unhappy fans.

Lord Alan Sugar is a British business magnate, media personality, author, politician and political adviser.

You may recognise him from The Apprentice UK, where he has been hiring and firing hard-working hopefuls since 2005.

When the UK version of the series was axed last year due to filming restrictions in the pandemic, Lord Sugar told The Sun he wanted to move the show to Australia.

