"I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family.

"I'm not going to go into who it was... but gratitude that somebody was standing up,” said Piers.

Piers left GMB after exploding at his co-host Alex Beresford for accusing him of directing anger at Meghan because she had snubbed him in the past.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

“Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her,” said Alex.

Piers was so enraged by the comment that he walked off set and complained, “Ok, I’m done with this.”

The royalist has had a lot to say about Meghan since her tell-all interview with Oprah aired last month, and he has taken it upon himself to claim the duchess lied about many of her claims.

He also reportedly speculated to his ITV bosses that Meghan was dishonest in her claims that she was suicidal during her stint as an active royal member.

Despite the backlash, Piers has stuck to his guns about his stance on Meghan, and on Twitter, he wrote with a quote from controversial historical figure Winston Churchill that he sees no reason to apologise.

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t.

“If you did, ok. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions,” he wrote.