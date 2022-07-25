The couple married in 2005. Getty

Bec was just 21 when she wed Lleyton at the Sydney Opera House on July 21, 2005.

It had been a whirlwind romance, with Lleyton proposing that January just six weeks after they started dating. In May they also announced their first pregnancy.

“It’s clear Bec and Lleyton are more besotted than ever. Look at him! He’s never been so smitten,” says the insider.

Bec and Lleyton have recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Instagram

During his Hall of Fame speech, Lleyton, 41, was full of emotion as he expressed his gratitude to “incredible” Bec.

“I’m so fortunate to have you, Bec,” he gushed. “You are the most hands-on mum ever, and the best wife, and have always supported me with everything.

"I’m so proud of the three kids and how they’ve grown up and so much of that is due to you.”

Love is still a grand slam for the Hewitts. Instagram

Despite a rough few years that saw the family separated and living in different cities due to work and training commitments, it seems they couldn’t be happier.

“Lleyton worships the ground Bec walks on,” says the source.

“So for him to have another opportunity to say ‘I do’ to the amazing woman who stole his heart all those years ago will be even more special the second time around.”