It's Bec's time to shine. Seven

Lleyton, who retired from professional tennis in 2016, calls Bec his rock for holding the family together throughout his tennis career, and says they make a powerhouse team.

“I love her so much and we have a great life together, and she produced three fantastic kids,” he said at the time.

“She really is my soulmate, and we go through absolutely everything together. I couldn’t be prouder to have Bec alongside me,” he continued.

Despite retreating from the spotlight, the actress admits there are some things you just can’t turn down – so when DWTS came calling, Bec was quick to juggle her mothering commitments to Mia, 15, Cruz, 12, and Ava, 10, to return to the hit series, which she claimed glory on back in 2004.

“[Joining the show] was a really good example to show my kids that you are never too old to do something that you love. My instant reaction was [to say] yes, but I did have to sit back and think,” says Bec.

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. In a 2013 interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly, Bec discussed her battle with OCD.

“I’m definitely obsessive compulsive,” she said. “Oh, good golly, any kind of cleaning, bed making. It’s the way I do things. I do that repetition thing. If I’m not sure that I’ve done it, well, I’ll do it again. I do find it hard to sleep at night,” Bec candidly confessed.

Bec and Lleyton share Mia, 15, Cruz, 12, and Ava, 10. Instagram

Now, after her success on the show, she’s not denying that routine may need to continue – suggesting she’s ready to dip her toe into the showbiz world once again – but is excited for a change.

“I think being a bit of a bad girl would be kind of cool, to really push myself,” she told TV Week earlier this month.

“It would just be fun and something unexpected for people to see a different side of me,” she says, refusing to ever rule out a return

to Summer Bay.

“They didn’t kill my character off … so we’ll wait and see!”

Bec has been tearing up the dancefloor with partner, Craig Monley. Seven

Bec's baby joy!

Despite her original dancing partner, Michael Miziner, not returning for the All Stars edition alongside Bec, the actress managed to seriously impress the judges with ballroom pro Craig Monley.

Together, the duo captivated audiences with their intricate performances and electric chemistry, and now it seems Craig has even more to celebrate – he’s a father!

Bec's dance partner Craig is now a dad. Instagram

Taking to Instagram recently, the dancer announced he had welcomed a daughter with his wife, Sriani.

“Introducing our little peanut, Sienna Gypsy Argaet Monley,” he wrote.

“Thank you to everyone for all your beautiful messages, texts and phone calls ... we definitely felt the love. The most beautiful, amazing, nerve-racking, exciting and special day of our lives – how did we ever live without you?!” Sriani followed.

Bec and her eldest daughter were quick to like the sweet post, with her fellow celebrity dancers including Matty ‘J’ Johnson, Tom Williams and Lincoln Lewis congratulating the new father.

