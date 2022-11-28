A source claims that Karl does not want Lisa to return to the Today show now she's left The Project. Nine

It’s true Karl will be in need of a new co-host if the whispers that his current sparring partner, Allison Langdon, is moving to A Current Affair to succeed Tracy Grimshaw prove accurate.

As such, we’re told Karl jumped on the phone to his bosses when he found out the news about Lisa to assess the situation.

“Karl has always remained very dignified when it comes to Lisa,” explains our source. “And while he’s only ever shown her respect, he knows there’s absolutely no way he could work with her again after all the things she has publicly said about him.”

It was only a year ago that Lisa took aim at her former colleague in her tell-all memoir, It Wasn’t Meant to Be Like This.

Since then, Lisa hasn’t been holding back in her criticism of how she was reportedly sacked following a pay dispute. She also revealed that she realised her friendship with Karl was just “for the cameras”.

Karl allegedly doesn't want to work with Lisa again after everything she said about him in her memoir. Getty

“You can’t come back from the stuff Lisa wrote in her book. It was no secret Karl was not happy, especially when Lisa delved into his personal life over a number of chapters – which is a no-go zone,” says the insider.

