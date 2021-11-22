The release of Lisa's memoir coincided with some unwanted backlash. Ten

In response to statements in Lisa’s book that indicated their salary disparity was “off the charts”, sources came forward claiming that it was initially Karl, not Lisa, who was getting far less money on the show.

Adding to her crazy week, recent reports suggested both Lisa and her Project co-hosts could be soon asked to take a pay cut due to poor ratings.

Lisa used to work alongside Karl Stefanovic on The Today Show. Getty

As if salary issues and bad ratings weren’t enough, recently, Network Ten’s news program also landed in hot water after guest host, Nathan Valvo, unknowingly mocked a visually impaired woman. He quickly apologised, clarifying he meant to instead “poke fun” at Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the gag.

Lisa announced she was releasing her own memoir back in July. Instagram

The blunder came one day before The Project was criticised for attempting to promote a new interview with Alec Baldwin, even though the actor has gone underground following the accidental death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, on the set of his film.

Thankfully, reports indicate Lisa’s book is selling well, which will hopefully make the stress all worth it in the long run.

