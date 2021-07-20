In her caption she included a lengthy message that summarises what fans can expect from the book, and it seems like she's ready to reveal every small, unforgiving, and intriguing story that has come to define her life.

She started her post by discussing how the project came together, which included a lot of hard work and a lifetime of self-discovery.

"I've been working on something that is very close to my heart over the last couple of years - in fact, when I think about it, I've been working on this my entire life.

"It's my autobiography, and I'm excited (and just a little bit terrified) to be sharing the cover with you today," she wrote.

Lisa shared the first look on her Instagram. Instagram

After her introduction, she delved into the subject matter she decided to tackle and why she has featured some of her most intimate moments.

"It's called "It Wasn't Meant To Be Like This", and tells the story of how this magazine-junkie kid from (proudly) the western suburbs of Sydney, worked hard to survive the bumps and bruises of my teenage years, and went on to find myself in situations and places I could have once only ever dreamt about," she explained.

"In it, I've completely opened up on things I've never talked about before, not even with some of my closest girlfriends."

We don't doubt Lisa will look back at her time on The Today Show. Instagram

She explained that she has genuinely included everything and that she isn't afraid of airing out the ugly in public.

"I share the roller coaster ride of joys, and sadnesses, the pinch-myself moments, and the hard lessons I've had to learn along the way.

"I've left no stone unturned, particularly when it comes to some of the more public moments you've seen in the headlines. Now, you'll know the truth," she finished.

Lisa's book will be published by Harper Collins, and it will be released on October 27.



This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.