Lisa previously told Now To Love that last year’s lockdown proved quite the adjustment for the couple with the added factor of having their last child move out of home just two weeks before restrictions came into place.

"This the first time since we were first married that it's just been us, so almost 30 years,” she said at the time.

And it proved quite the eye-opening experience for the television star and mother-of-three.

"Some bad habits we've discovered had developed [over 30 years]," she said with a laugh.

"We spent the first couple of weeks looking at each other thinking, 'I don't know if I can cope with this'.

"So we had, let's just call it, some serious ironing out to do and a lot of negotiation and the occasional raised voice in frustration. "

Celebrating three decades together recently, Lisa revealed the sweet way she and Peter first met in a sweet dedication.

"Well this is one for the grandkids (which we don't have yet, by the way)...but I digress," Lisa began. "You see 30 years ago last May, @peter_fitzsimons and I met in the Channel 9 makeup department for the very first time when we were both guests (in separate segments) on the Today show.

"It wasn't much more than a brief introduction and a handshake - we were both charmed, but also in separate relationships."

