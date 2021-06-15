Three decades is no easy feat. Instagram

"Well this is one for the grandkids (which we don't have yet, by the way)...but I digress," Lisa began. "You see 30 years ago last May, @peter_fitzsimons and I met in the Channel 9 makeup department for the very first time when we were both guests (in separate segments) on the Today Show.

"It wasn't much more than a brief introduction and a handshake - we were both charmed, but also in separate relationships."

"Eighteen months later, and both now single, a special someone (thank you @thelizhayes 🌺) decided to play matchmaker and nine months after that, we were walking down the aisle."

Peter is a well-known author, journalist and radio and television presenter. Before he was making a name for himself as a writer and journo, the 59-year-old was a rugby union player, making it to the national rep level.

The couple share three gorgeous kids. Instagram

Peter popped the question just three months after meeting Lisa and the couple went on to tie the knot six months later in 1992. Another three months later, Lisa was pregnant with their first child, Jake, before then welcoming two more kids Louis and Billi.

If Lisa and Pete talking about how loved up they remained to this day wasn’t proof enough of their strong relationship, their vow renewal on their 25th anniversary should convince you.

With their three kids and a star-studded list of friends by their side, Lisa and Pete tied the knot for a second time in the same place they’d done so 25 years before.

WATCH BELOW: Lisa Wilkinson renews her wedding vows