She went on to explain that it only takes one person for the virus to spread.

"Call me pessimistic but if that's the worst-case scenario, then that's a bad option," Lisa said.

The former Olympian also didn't mince her words when she explained why she probably wouldn't attend games herself, writing, "I value my life and health more than a race".

Earlier this year, Lisa explained she had taken a break from swimming but she was ready to get her "mojo back". Instagram

During her over-20-year swimming career, Lisa competed at two World Championships, three Commonwealth Games and three Olympic Games, during which she was consistently ranked as one of the top 25 swimmers in the world.

Representing the country a total of 16 times from 1977 to 1992, she remains the only Australian competitor to have held Commonwealth and Australian records in every stroke except backstroke.

WATCH: Lisa Curry returns to her first love - swimming (Story continues after video)

Sharing a touching video of her return to the pool, the 59-year-old wrote, "Time to get my mojo back - first swim for ages - seems like forever... actually was i ever an olympic swimmer".

Also present in the clip was Lisa's adorable grandson Flynn (son to Lisa's daughter Morgan) who is constantly featuring on the swimmer's Instagram where she gushes over her family.