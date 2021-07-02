Lisa Curry is a doting grandma in her latest Instagram post. Instagram

The 59-year-old's fans were quick to comment on the latest grandma update.

"Gorgeous pic!" one wrote.

"Look at that bright sun behind you too! Xoxo," another added.

"They are so blessed to have you," a third penned.

Lisa is currently on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. Today, the state recorded three new local COVID cases and announced that their lockdown will end in some areas but not others.

Lisa and her family recently celebrated what would have been the late Jaimi Kenny's 34th birthday. Instagram

Just five days ago, Lisa and her family got together to celebrate what would have been the late Jaimi Kenny's 34th birthday.

Sharing a picture from the bittersweet day, Lisa wrote, "A beautiful celebration for our birthday girl, Jaimi. Surreal but beautiful".

She went on to point out the beads of light resting between herself and her former partner Grant Kenny, writing, "Once again, (Jaimi) seems to be with us ... look at the fragments of light between Grant and I, and he has a heart shaped one on his shirt... too obvious and happening too often to dismiss.., our girl is definitely around us".



Lisa continued: "Her love of all things pretty: candles, flowers, the most divine cakes and biscuits and of course , her most loved things... family. We all love you forever Jaimi and you’ll never be forgotten."

Jaimi Kenny passed away on September 14th, 2020.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in an official statement on behalf of the family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

“It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy” he said.