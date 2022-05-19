"I’m so spoilt by my hubby," Lisa wrote. Instagram

The birthday girl's fans were quick to agree that Mark was a "keeper" in the comments below.

"How utterly divine Lisa!!! Such a thoughtful and devoted hubby and you deserve great happiness and unconditional love 💝💝💝," one user wrote.

Another shared their well wishes for the milestone, penning: "Happy Birthday Lisa… you so deserve it! You look absolutely gorgeous 💖."

"Has he a brother 😂," a third added, "you deserve it all gorgeous lady 💞."

The car wasn't the only surprise. Instagram

The car wasn't Lisa's only present. The 60-year-old was also surprised by a massive party over the weekend, also organised by Mark.

The former Olympian took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures from the evening, including famous faces like Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, and 58 other guests.

As is typical for the Curry family, her brood was in attendance, including her young grandsons, for the monumental occasion.

Lisa captioned her pictures from the night: "OMG I'M 60🤩 My beautiful hubby organised a surprise party with all of my fabulous friends who have been such an amazing part of my very varied life. We had so much fun and way too many cocktails 🤣 A big night for a big occasion 🎉 🎂 Bring on the next 30 years. 🥰 Thank you Mark xxx."

" Bring on the next 30 years." Instagram

Mark also took to his own Instagram to share his perspective of the surprise, including some shots of Lisa donning a pink blindfold and noise-cancelling headphones ahead of the reveal.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful @lisacurry," the Elvis impersonator penned.

"Surprise party last night with 60 of her favourite people! She thought we were having an intimate dinner at home but then BANG!!"

