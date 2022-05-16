Lisa with her husband Mark and her grandson. Instagram

Guests were also treated to an adorable throwback of Lisa from when she was a baby.

The black-and-white picture of her shushing was included on a projection made for the event.

The words "SSHHHHH! Look who is turning 60" were also written around the image.

Lisa captioned her pictures from the night, "OMG I'M 60🤩 My beautiful hubby organised a surprise party with all of my fabulous friends who have been such an amazing part of my very varied life. We had so much fun and way too many cocktails 🤣 A big night for a big occasion 🎉 🎂 Bring on the next 30 years. 🥰 Thank you Mark xxx."

The Curry clan went out for an intimate lunch. Instagram

Nat Bass commented under her post, "Was such a special night. ❤️ you gal @lisacurry," and Julia Morris added, "Hope you had the most glorious celebration, my darling friend. The next 60 will be everything & more. All the good stuff. Love you jx."

However, the festivities didn't end there.

The family enjoyed an intimate birthday lunch, but Lisa was a little sad that her highly anticipated guest, her daughter Morgan Gurell's third child, didn't arrive in time.

She posted three pictures from the outing, which included her husband Mark Tabone, Morgan and Ryan Gruell, and her son Jett Kenny.

Amongst the series of shots, Lisa shared a snap of her kissing her daughter's pregnant belly.

Any day now!! Instagram

"Birthday lunch with my beautiful family, but no birthday baby… playing the waiting game now, any day 🥰," she wrote.

Her proud husband Mark also celebrated her big bash by posting pictures from the event that featured him leading a blindfolded Lisa to the venue and her surprised reaction.

In his caption, he gushed, "Happy Birthday, my beautiful @lisacurry Surprise party last night with 60 of her favourite people! She thought we were having an intimate dinner at home but then BANG!!"

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.