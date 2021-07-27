Lisa shared a sweet tribute to her daughter Morgan after she competed in a Samba competition. Instagram

She wrote: "Winning a State Championship in gymnastics as a 10 year old, Morgan started growing and was getting too tall so she took up dancing and never looked back."

Lisa's comments section was soon flooded with messages of support, as well as people admiring Morgan's outfit.

"Amazing! Looked just like a beautiful peacock! but a gazillion times faster," one user mused.

"Wow !! I’m exhausted, congratulations Morgan," added another.

"Lisa she is so beautiful and super talented. I didn’t look like that 8 years after having a baby let alone 8 months," a third joked.

Morgan also documented her return to the dance floor on her own Instagram, sharing the more gruelling aspects of the sport in the process.

Morgan Gruell is mum to Flynn (front) and Taj (held by Morgan). Instagram

Taking to her Story, the dancer shared a close up shot of her bloody toenail and shoe, writing, "Dance is a painful art form at times but so worth it". And worth it, it was, as the former Moulin Rouge dancer revealed she took out second place in the competition.

Morgan similarly explained in an Instagram post that she hasn't had much Samba experience since the birth of her second son, Taj.

The pilates instructor welcomed Taj Grant, with the middle name a special nod to her father Grant Kenny, with her husband Ryan back in November 2020.

WATCH: Morgan Kenny shows off her amazing dance moves at 27 weeks pregnant (Article continues after video)

Taj is younger brother to Flynn and grandson to Lisa who was quick to rejoice another addition to the family.

"IT’S A BOY," Lisa wrote on her Instagram back when Taj was born. "A beautiful second son for my Morgan and Ryan and little bro for Flynn .... baby spam coming."

And the athlete certainly kept her promise, constantly delighting her followers with baby and grandma updates.