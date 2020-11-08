Morgan (right) and Ryan (left), who tied the knot in a beach-side ceremony in Noosa in 2016, are already the proud parents to a two-year-old son called Flynn. Instagram

It's been a harrowing few weeks for the family as they come to terms with the untimely passing of Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny's oldest daughter Jaimi Kenny on September 14 following a private battle with a long-term illness.

Paying tribute to her older sister, Morgan praised Jaimi for being an incredible aunt to her son Flynn.

"I am so grateful for the time that I had you as my big sister. I am grateful that Flynn got two and a half years with his Aunty," she wrote shortly after her sister's tragic death.

Clearly delighted at becoming a grandmother for the second time around, Lisa was quick to comment on her family's happy news.

Former professional dancer Morgan, who works as a pilates instructor on the Sunshine Coast, announced her second pregnancy back in May.

"This Mother's Day is a little different. I feel so lucky to be Flynn's mumma but also so lucky to be the mumma of our newest addition, due later this year. I am so full of love today. Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there," the 30-year-old penned next to a bikini-clad snap of her growing baby bump as she stood alongside Flynn at the beach.

Lisa (centre) is already the proud grandparent to Morgan's (far right) firstborn son Flynn (second from right).

During her pregnancy, the former Moulin Rouge dancer has kept fit and active by teaching her regular barre and Pilates classes while also attending weekly dance classes. And in a truly special touch, Morgan revealed her second child's due date was actually on her birthday - November 9th.

"This baby is actually due on my birthday but if it's anything like Flynn, I'll be ready to meet it a few weeks early," she mused at the half-way mark of her pregnancy.

At the time, Morgan's proud mother Lisa also took to social media to confirm the news.

"YES!! I'm going to be a Granny again," the I'm A Celeb star captioned a sweet snap of he grandson Flynn.

"Getting ready to be a big brother," she added.

The star then gave a shout out to her daughter, writing: "Congratulations Morgan and Ryan. I can't wait for your little family to grow."

In 2018, Lisa and her ex-husband Grant Kenny teamed up with new parents Morgan and Ryan to introduce their son Flynn to the world.

Morgan (left) posing for a sweet photo with her son Flynn (right).

"I cried because it was like our baby's having a baby," the former Olympic and Commonwealth Games legend told Woman's Day at the time.

Morgan's dad, famed ironman Grant, was also overwhelmed with love for his grandson.

"I couldn't wait to get to the hospital to meet him," Grant admitted.

After tying the knot in 1986, Lisa and Grant fast became the ultimate Aussie sporting poster couple and welcomed three children together - Jaimi Curry Kenny, who tragically died in September at just 33, daughter Morgan Gruell and son Jett Kenny, 26.

Lisa and Grant separated in 2009 and officially divorced in 2017. Lisa has since found love with Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone and the couple tied the knot in May 2018.

Grant also shares seven-year-old daughter Trixie Box with ex Fifi Box.

A huge congratulations to Morgan and Ryan on their beautiful new baby!

This article first appeared on Now To Love.