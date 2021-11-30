Lisa and her family pulled all the stops for Morgan. Instagram

But then, Jett Kenny threw fans into a frenzy with his gorgeous princess outfit, and he looked rather pretty with his long blonde hair and golden dress.

Lisa captioned her post, "Morgan's dream party was a Disney party. She grew up watching every Disney movie and always wanted to be a princess … or a mermaid. Such a fun and funny night!! 🧚🏻‍♀️."

Her son-in-law, Ryan, wrote in her comment section a loving message thanking her for the night.

"And you've always been a Queen. Thank you for helping create such an amazing night," he penned.

Of course, fans shared their reaction to Jett, with one fan sharing, "Please tell me I'm not the only one who thinks Jett still looks 🔥🔥🔥 in a Princess costume 😳🤣😍," and another commenting, "Ohhh my goshhh…how did you convince Jett to put on a princess' dress????"

Morgan also posted some adorable pictures from the event, including a sweet moment shared with her husband.

She captioned the pictures from her birthday, "There are so many memories I want to share!! I'm still so thrilled with how the night went 😍."

Ever a doting mother, Lisa commented on the post, "Such a great party Momo😍 So many beautiful princesses everywhere.. even the male ones!!"

In November, Morgan revealed her pregnancy on her socials by posting a picture of her sonogram on her Instagram.

"Life is crazy - we might as well stay in the crazy!" she captioned the special news.

She also revealed the due date for her baby.

"Baby #3 due end of May!" she shared.

