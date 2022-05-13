Lisa and Mark have marked four years of marriage. Instagram

In a special touch, the former Olympic swimmer revealed that her hair was done by her Elvis impersonator husband himself.

The sweet glimpse into Lisa's anniversary celebrations delighted her fans, who took to the comments to share their support.

"Congratulations on your Wedding Anniversary it’s so adorable to see both," one user wrote.

Lisa and Mark had a small party with their nearest and dearest. Instagram

"Lisa you are a true inspiration to myself," another added.

"What a magical night Lisa ❤️," a third penned.

Lisa and Mark met in 2015 and it’s safe to say it was a match made in unconventional heaven for the former Olympic swimmer and the Elvis impersonator.

According to 9Honey, the pair knew they were meant to be together and even spoke about what their children would have looked like if they had met when they were younger.

WATCH: Lisa Curry and Mark Tabone get engaged (Article continues after video)

Mark popped the question in July, with Lisa telling Today Extra at the time all about the romantic proposal.

“He hired a yacht and had his friend play guitar. It was at sunset with roses and music playing,” she gushed at the time.

Wedding bells rang in May 2018, after the pair made things official with gorgeous nuptials on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Telling The Australian Women’s Weekly about their big day, Mark gushed: “Lisa is beautiful inside and out. We share the same dreams and plans. She is my soul mate.”

