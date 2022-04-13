Lisa and Mark have been together since 2015. Instagram

In 2016, Lisa and Mark’s adventure truly began when they celebrated their engagement with friends and family during a park barbecue in November.

Mark popped the question just months prior in July, with Lisa telling Today Extra at the time all about the romantic proposal.

Describing it as a surprise, she gushed, “He hired a yacht and had his friend play guitar. It was at sunset with roses and music playing.”

“He held my hand, told me how he felt, got down on one knee and popped the question,” she explained.

The pair wed in 2018 on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. Instagram

Wedding bells rang in May 2018, after the pair made things official with a gorgeous wedding on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Telling The Australian Women’s Weekly about their big day, Mark gushed, “Lisa is beautiful inside and out. We share the same dreams and plans. She is my soul mate.”

“He makes my heart sing,” Lisa added. “He cares about me, he listens to my stories, even if I tell them to him three times. He laughs at my jokes and fixes anything and everything.”

During her vows, Lisa promised to “age gracefully” with Mark, and continue to love him “just a little more every day”.

The two have continued to go from strength to strength over the years, even when faced with the tragic passing of Lisa’s daughter, Jaimi Lee Kenny.

In September 2020, Lisa and her former husband Grant Kenny announced the devastating loss of their daughter following a private battle with a long-term illness.

Lisa leaned on Mark at the time, with a source telling New Idea, “Mark is warm, emotional and incredibly supportive... I’m not sure she could have survived this without him.”

Lisa echoed a similar sentiment on her Instagram last year as she thanked her husband for “everything”, writing: “He’s so caring and supportive. I couldn’t get through each day without him atm. One step, one day at a time.”

Mark also credited Lisa with changing his life for the better, as he shared a photo of the two together from five years back and reflected on where he was a year before that.

“This was a nice memory 5 years ago but exactly 6 years ago I was in a hole , Single and wondering what my future looked like,” he penned.

“Then out of the blue @lisacurry starts a conversation on messenger and after my fingers were sick of typing , I asked for her phone number and we discovered that we were in the same boat.”

The rest was history - with the pair still clearly just as in love and supportive as ever as they continue to live life together.