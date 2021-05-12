Look at that stunning pink dress! Instagram

"At this moment 3 years ago we sat here having this photo taken ... our wedding day ❤️🥰😍then left on an amazing honeymoon to India, Egypt, Malta and Abu Dhabi.... a trip of a lifetime and possibly, sadly, not going back for a very long time." Lisa captioned the post.

"I’m so glad we made the effort to take our wedding gear and recreate these photos ... such a fun trip. Such a fun life with my Mark, my husband. Happy Anniversary my love 😍"

Among the other snaps were the happy couple outside the Taj Mahal in India, pyramids in Egypt, as well as petting some camels in Abu Dhabi - all the while rocking the most formal of attire.

The couple visited the Taj Mahal for their honeymoon. Instagram

The comments were lit up with heart emojis and love hearts as fans of the couple wished them a happy anniversary.

"Stunning!😍Happy Anniversary Lisa and Mark!❤️" one user wrote.

"Happiest of anniversary to you both so are so much loved" another penned.

"Beautiful wedding dresses ! I love that pink .. gorgeous" a third added.

Lisa and Elvis impersonator Mark met back in 2015. The sparks were instant and the couple married just three years later in not one, but two ceremonies.

They also visited the pyramids in Egypt. Instagram

That's right, the bride and groom wed twice - once on the Sunshine host (featuring the stunning pink dress and some famous faces), and once in Malta.

"We thought it would be fun to take our wedding outfits on our honeymoon, so we could get some really unusual and fun wedding photos," Lisa told 9honey back in 2020

"We had photos taken in amazing places including at The Taj Mahal, on the suburban streets of India, at the pyramids in Egypt, on the sand dunes and at the gorgeous hotel in the desert, 200kms from Abu Dhabi on the edge of The Empty Quarter, and in Gozo, Malta where Mark spent his teenage years."

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony.