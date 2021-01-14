Taking to Instagram Lisa shared a photo of Jaimi amongst her favourite flowers.

"Four months ago, the doctor gave us the news we had dreaded for years, that Jaimi would not survive the night," she began.

"It was like they just ripped our hearts out. Total disbelief ... and even though we had prepared ourselves for the worst for weeks, months and even years and thought we were prepared... nothing... absolutely nothing prepares you for that moment or those words.

Our beautiful girl couldn't beat the enemy... but she fought and fought.. every single day.😢 We miss her so much🌸❤️

Lisa has been devastated by Jaimi's passing. Instagram

News first broke of the 33-year-old's tragic passing on September 14. The former Olympic swimmer and her Ironman husband, who officially divorced in 2017, confirmed Jaimi died peacefully that morning at the Sunshine Coast Hospital in Queensland.

"It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in a statement on behalf of his family.

"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself."

Lisa took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her late daughter. Instagram

The family have chosen not to disclose the exact nature of Jaimi's illness, but taking from Lisa's latest post, it was a battle their daughter fought for a long time.

Following the news the Curry-Kenny clan shared an outpouring of grief, each posting tributes their beloved Jaimi.

"Our hearts are completely broken. 💔So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone.... So painful. I can barely breathe," Lisa penned.

Fifi, who shares seven-year-old daughter Trixie with Jaimi's father, Grant, wrote: "The loss of such a beautiful loving sister and friend is suffocating. We laughed, we cried, we shared so many wonderful memories that I will keep alive for Trixie who loved her big sister so much, her little heart is broken."