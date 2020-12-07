“Some change is out of your control leaving you empty and uncertain," Lisa Curry (pictured) wrote on Instagram. Instagram

The former swimmer wrote,

“There’s a few certainties in life… birth, death and change.

“Some change is joyful and exhilarating, opening doors and the new direction found propels you to new and exciting heights and adventures.

“Some change is out of your control leaving you empty and uncertain… and suddenly your whole world is turned upside down. Everything you once knew is now not as it was.

“Every positive and fun thought you once had is now in doubt and challenged.”

Jaimi Kenny (left) sadly passed away in September of this year. Instagram

The 58-year-old went on to reveal that the change that comes with losing a child is “testing (her) very being”, candidly admitting, “Some days I don’t even feel like me anymore, or being me anymore.”

She continued, “It feels like it’s changing my direction and I’m ok with that. Because I know… change can be good.”

In her vulnerable reflections, Curry also admitted that, despite being advised to seek external support, she is working through her grief on her own.

“People are telling me to seek out help… with psychologists, doctors, people who have been through what I am facing at the moment… but I know in my heart, that I actually have the answers myself.”

The former athlete also confessed that she is taking each unpredictable day at a time by focusing on the "small things."

Lisa admitted that she is working through her grief through small steps. Instagram

“It’s a process… and I’m not quite sure where to start, but soon I’ll figure it out. I know that one small thing leads to another, then leads to another until what’s achieved is a big thing.”

Curry ended her raw post with an extremely candid and heartbreaking admission, writing “It’s just that I don’t know which small thing to start with is yet… why is that so damn hard?”