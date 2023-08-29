Instagram

Usually, Instagram the window into someone’s life and Lincoln is a busy man! Between acting, modeling, attending sporting events, we wonder if he has time for a partner or if he is dating anyone?

Luckily for Lincoln fans, his Instagram shows no indication that the Aussie actor is dating someone. However, nothing has been confirmed or denied.

In April 2023, Lincoln was linked with his Last King of The Cross co-star Courtney Clarke after being spotted holding hands and enjoying lunch together with a friend in Double Bay.

Prior to this connection, Woman’s Day pondered in 2017 if the star was dating fellow actress Melinda Vilder. The pair were seen enjoying the sun together at Bondi Beach.

Instagram

However, the connections with Courtney and Melinda were neither confirmed or denied. The only confirmed relationship Lincoln was in was with Amy Ruffle, who dated for five years.

Its believed the couple called it quits sometime in 2016 or 2017 after fans discovered the couple were no longer included in each other’s Instagram since November 2016.

When asked about their relationship during the 2017 Baby Driver premiere, Lincoln dodged the question.

“I've been really busy, which is great,” he said.