Lincoln stars as one of the captured soldiers. Stan

Lincoln plays one of the unfortunate soldiers captured, while Rebecca’s character “Josie Justice” goes on the hunt to bring them home when she appears to discover it was an act.

“So they weren’t really kidnapped?” she asks.

“No they were kidnapped, they just want to be famous,” another responded.

The new Stan series, C*A*U*G*H*T, features six episodes set to be released on September 28, 2023.

Rebecca's character is "Josie Justice." Stan

Among the Home and Away alum is Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon, Travis Fimmel and Dowton Abbey’s Tuppance Middleton.

Meanwhile, there are also plenty of Australian faces is the cast list including Ben O’Toole, Alexander England, Mel Jarnson, Fayssal Bazzi and Dorian Nkono.

But the biggest surprise cast is television journalist, Allison Langdon who makes a cameo in the trailer announcing that the soldiers have disappeared. Even Today host Karl Stefanvoic joins in on the fun!

“The world wants them home. The government wants them gone. They just want to go viral.”