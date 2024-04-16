There's no doubt about it that the talented teams competing in season six of LEGO Masters Australia are incredibly skilled at what they do.

Hailing from the likes of Denmark, Germany, France, the USA, and of course Australia, all eight teams are easily some of the most creative LEGO builders across the world.

Sadly, however, only one team will emerge triumphant. And with such a large pool of talent, this makes series' Master Builder Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught's judging job a whole lot harder.

Each week, one team will be eliminated. Scroll on, as we recap who has left the series so far...