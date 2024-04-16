Each week, one team will be eliminated. Scroll on, as we recap who has left the series so far...
Sam and Emilio.
In episode three, Sam and Emilio's time on LEGO Masters came to an end after their take on the Twisted Tales challenge that combined a beloved fairytale with a classic genre failed to stack up to its competitors.
For the build, the teams were judged on their ability to mix the two elements together.
Sam and Emilio built Peter Pan and Captain Hook battling in the Colosseum and while they were praised for their "awesome" attention to detail, they were criticised for the small scale of their design and were ultimately eliminated.