Who will win Lego Masters 2022? Nine

As they do with many reality series, including The Bachelor, SAS Australia and MasterChef, Sportsbet has once again revealed their odds for who will take the crown for Lego Masters 2022 - and potentially unveiled the winning team in the process.

According to the site, it's fan favourites Joss and Henry who are tipped to win the competition. The pair have wowed judges and viewers alike with their epic animal and monster creations.

According to a previous interview with the Newcastle brothers, winning Lego Masters would mean setting themselves up for the future.



"My girlfriend and I recently got engaged, so my share would easily cover the wedding," said Joss. That would leave the other half for Henry to "spend a lot of money increasing the size of my Lego collection", he laughed.

Joss and Henry are tipped to win the competition. Nine

Though it's been Gene and Nick have who have won the majority of challenges this season, it's clear that the brothers have been popular with fans from their debut.



Sportsbet currently lists the brothers' odds of winning at $1.42, with Nick and Gene as their biggest competition at $3 odds.

As for the rest of the teams, it looks like Alex and Caleb will come in third with $8.50 odds, while Lexi and Rachael's $11 odds put them in fourth place, while Daniel and Kristi look to be in fifth place on odds of $13.

But whether these hints will ring true when it comes to this year's winners? We'll just have to tune in and see!