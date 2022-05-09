The Lego Masters 2022 finale is just around the corner, but it looks like the potential winners of the reality series may have already been revealed online.
Hosted once again by Hamish Blake and judged by Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught, this year's season saw eight teams fighting for the chance to not only be crowned Lego Masters, but also take home $100,000 in prize money.
Now, with five teams still in the running by the start of the semi-finals, it's set to be a tight finish, with Joss and Henry and Nick and Gene serving as the frontrunners throughout the season, while Kristi and Daniel and Alex and Caleb later emerged as the show's underdogs.
Who will win Lego Masters 2022?
As they do with many reality series, including The Bachelor, SAS Australia and MasterChef, Sportsbet has once again revealed their odds for who will take the crown for Lego Masters 2022 - and potentially unveiled the winning team in the process.
According to the site, it's fan favourites Joss and Henry who are tipped to win the competition. The pair have wowed judges and viewers alike with their epic animal and monster creations.
According to a previous interview with the Newcastle brothers, winning Lego Masters would mean setting themselves up for the future.
"My girlfriend and I recently got engaged, so my share would easily cover the wedding," said Joss. That would leave the other half for Henry to "spend a lot of money increasing the size of my Lego collection", he laughed.
Though it's been Gene and Nick have who have won the majority of challenges this season, it's clear that the brothers have been popular with fans from their debut.
Sportsbet currently lists the brothers' odds of winning at $1.42, with Nick and Gene as their biggest competition at $3 odds.
As for the rest of the teams, it looks like Alex and Caleb will come in third with $8.50 odds, while Lexi and Rachael's $11 odds put them in fourth place, while Daniel and Kristi look to be in fifth place on odds of $13.
But whether these hints will ring true when it comes to this year's winners? We'll just have to tune in and see!
