Hamish and Andy are one of Australia's most beloved comedy duos. Getty

Hamish and Andy also broke into the world of podcasting, topping the Australian charts with the number-one radio podcast.

Their 2008 compilation album Unessential Listening featured the best bits from their radio show from the past two years and also went platinum selling over 100,000 copies.

Sadly the duo closed the door on their radio careers with a farewell tour at the end of 2017 to focus entirely on podcasting.

Presently, the pair release the Hamish and Andy podcast weekly on Thursdays and Hamish and Andy's Remembering podcast where they revisit old segments from their radio show weekly on Wednesdays.

They returned to Channel 9 with the debut of True Story with Hamish and Andy (2017 - 2018) which was nominated for an AACTA Award and Logie.

Their last joint television appearance together was Hamish and Andy's "Perfect" Holiday which consisted of three episodes that aired in the latter half of 2019.

At the 2022 AACTA Awards with his LEGO Master co-star Ryan McNaught. Getty

As for Hamish's solo career, in 2019, Nine reported that the father of two would "get to live out eight-year-old Hamish's dreams" by going to work with LEGO every day as the host of LEGO Masters Australia!

As host Hamish is not only in charge of the contest, he also has to sneakily pocket as many LEGO bricks as possible throughout the series without being caught.

Hamish teams up with judge Ryan McNaught - aka The Brickman, the only LEGO-certified professional in the Southern Hemisphere!

LEGO Masters Australia is produced by Endemol Shine for Nine, the same company who created the smash hit reality television series Married At First Sight.

A match made in heaven. Getty

As for his personal life, Hamish has been happily married to his wife Zoe Foster since December 2012, the lovebirds marrying on his 31st birthday.

The couple, who wrote the book Textbook Romance together, share two children, Sonny Donald - born May 10, 2014 - and Rudy Hazel, born July 19, 2017.