"We are so lucky to be by your side loving you and laughing with you every day. Instagram

"You make every day a celebration in our lives so it only seems right for us to celebrate your special birthday for the WHOLE YEAR 🎉😁❤️5️⃣0️⃣."



"I love you endlessly, you are our everything. 😘," she finished the post, before adding the hashtags: #happybirthday #50 #halfacentury.

Overwhelmed with gratitude for his wife, Simon was quick to comment: "Thanks for a beautiful day. I love you. ❤️."

Loz and Simon share a son named Asher. Instagram

The tribute was soon welcomed with a swarm of well wishes from some fellow famous faces, including Married At First Sight couple Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson.

"Happy Birthday Legend! 🥳," Cam penned.

"Happy 50th fellow Pisces !! @simon_wiggle," Jules added, who is celebrating her 40th birthday.

Simon and Lauren met while on tour with The Wiggles. Getty

Simon and Lauren first met while on tour with The Wiggles in 2011 and have been married since January 2017. The Red Wiggle has since confessed that he was instantly smitten by the dancer.

"We had an instant attraction and bond together," Simon told the Daily Mail in 2018.

"We were inseparable straight away," Lauren added. "We built such a wonderful friendship through touring and training together which naturally progressed into an incredible relationship and the love that we now share together."

On January 10th 2021, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, Asher.

The couple announced they were expecting in September 2020. Instagram

"I am so overcome with emotion and overwhelming feelings of love that it’s impossible to put in to words everything I am feeling right now. ❤️" Simon wrote on Instagram to announce the news as he shared the first pics of the newborn.



"@lozhannaford and I are so fortunate, happy and blessed to have you in our lives. 🙏🏼 Welcome to the world ASHER WILLIAM PRYCE 💙



"In an instant, I can’t imagine my life without you being here."

For a love story like Simon and Lauren's, sign up for eharmony today!