Back on Father's Day 2020, the couple took to Instagram to announce they were expecting a little one. Instagram

The couple originally announced they were expecting last September - on Father's Day - via an adorable Instagram post, sharing loved-up snaps of the pair with Lauren's bulging baby bump.

"Lauren and I are beyond excited and overjoyed to be expecting our first baby in early 2021," the Red Wiggle wrote at the time. "I already feel like I'm bursting with love."

The news is sure to come as a relief to the new mum, who Simon joked was growing tired of the Wiggle's antics during her pregnancy.

"I think @lozhannaford will be happy when it's born so I stop talking to her stomach," Simon wrote in the same post, "especially when we are in the supermarket aisle."

Since then, the charming couple have kept their followers well in the loop, posting constant snaps of the former gymnast's growing bump and even revealing the little one's gender via a sweet video.

Back in December, the Wigglers also shared stunning snaps from their baby shower.

"Can't wait to meet our little man" Lauren commented under photos from the couple's baby shower. Instagram

"Recipe for the perfect baby shower...," Simon wrote. "Beautiful friends, beautiful family and a little guy that Mum @lozhannaford and I can't wait to meet."

The new mum proved just as excited as her hubby, commenting "Love you forever. Can't wait to meet our little man."

Simon and Lauren met while on tour with the Wiggles in 2011 and have been married since January of 2017. The Red Wiggle has since confessed that he was instantly smitten by the dancer.

"Lauren was one of the fittest people I've ever seen," Simon told 9Honey two years ago.

And the gymnast was just as infatuated, telling the same publication, "I thought, 'Geez he's tall, and he's so nice!"

While Simon wouldn't join the main Wiggle cast until the following year, Lauren was up front and centre, performing on stage as Dorothy the Dinosaur - the gymnast also donned the Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus costumes for a time.

Simon officially joined the main Wiggles cast as the Red Wiggle in 2012, replacing former member, Murray Cook. Getty

Back in 2018, the former co-stars opened up about their relationship.

"We had an instant attraction and bond together," Simon told the Daily Mail.

"We were inseparable straight away," Lauren added. "We built such a wonderful friendship through touring and training together which naturally progressed into an incredible relationship and the love that we now share together."

In the same interview, Simon confessed that he and Lauren "would love to have children one day."

"We are both excited about the idea of one day being parents," the Wiggle said.

Well, it looks like their wish has come true. Congrats to the new parents!