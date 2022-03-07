Jules hopes to announce a pregnancy this year. Instagram

"For some time now, we’ve been manifesting a little girl, whom we named together all the way back in the final week of the Married At First Sight experiment," the podcaster told Stellar.

"I hope to announce a pregnancy in 2022," she continued, before adding that she is "really busy" but is hoping "history repeats itself".

"The key is to make sure I feel relaxed and not make it the centre of my universe. I think that’s what led to falling pregnant in two months with Ollie."

In the same interview, Jules spoke about her "strong desire" to have a child before Ollie, revealing that, while she knew she'd fall in love and experience motherhood, there was a small voice of self-doubt at one stage in her life.

Jules and Cam welcomed Ollie in October 2020.

"#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant," Jules wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our little man has arrived ❤️ #surprise #itsaboy healthy and beautiful and my heart is full.

"We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him."

Since then, the proud parents have been sharing sweet glimpses of their baby boy with their fans.

Just yesterday Jules took to Instagram to share a photo of Cam and his son side-by-side, noting the uncanny resemblance between the pair.

"1 million % his 😂," the mother captioned the post.

