Little Ollie was all smiles in Cam's latest snap. Cam Merchant | Instagram

Heading to Instagram last night, Cam shared an 'Aww' worthy snap of the family of three. In the sweet shot, Jules snuggled a wide-grinned Ollie while proud father Cam stood beaming beside his wife and son.

"Bubble Trouble! If only he could really tell us what he’s thinking..😂" Cam captioned the post.



"Just a lovely little family get away..❤️Even if it was just over the Bridge for a second!🙏🏽"

The loved-up couple spent a short but sweet "staycation" in Sydney's Skye Suites over the weekend. Jules took to her Insta stories to thank her hubby for "spoiling" her, sharing a picture of the couple en route back home, crossing the harbour bridge.

"Even though I left for work yesterday and came back to the city last night, there is something to be said for a staycation... Thank you husband for spoiling me."

Sharing the snap on his own story, Cam was more than welcome to treat his wife, writing "You are very welcome my love & now I will drive you home safely".

But it was the snaps from inside the Skye Suites that got fans talking as fans were stunned to see just how striking the resemblance is between father and son.

Jules and Cam welcomed Ollie back in October last year. Cam Merchant | Instagram

"Best couple on MAFS!" one fan penned. "Such a gorgeous family!! Baby double of daddy! x"

"Such a little mini-Cam in the second photo. Just gorgeous." added another.

"He looks so much like Daddy - what a perfect, beautiful family unit" chimed in a third fan called Sally.

Cam was quick to agree with the sentiment flooding his comments section, replying to the latter comment as proud as can be of his little one.

"Naww thank you Sally!" Cam wrote. "Love my little mini me. Hope you are well."

The couple originally met on season six of Married At First Sight. Channel Nine

Jules and Cam welcomed baby Ollie, their first child, back in October last year.

"#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant," Jules captioned a sweet video montage of herself and Cam ahead of the delivery.

The new parents originally met on season six of Married At First Sight and quickly became one of the show's only success stories.

The fake bride and groom tied the knot (for real) in a lavish televised ceremony back in November 2019.

And now they have little mini-me Ollie to add to their beautiful love story.

