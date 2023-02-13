A source told us Kylie has split from her boyfriend, Paul. Getty

She’s had failed romances with Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, the late Michael Hutchence, Olivier Martinez, Lenny Kravitz, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Andrés Velencoso and James Gooding. And in 2017, she called off her wedding to British actor Joshua Sasse.

Kylie confirmed she was dating Paul in 2018 on her 50th birthday with a photograph of herself beaming while with her new beau.

She also told The Sunday Times, “I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you talk about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely.”

Despite the break up, Kylie won’t be moping around. She’s reportedly in talks to do a three-month Las Vegas residency and a source says: “She’s vowed to go on a date with a hunky cowboy while she’s back in the US.” Yeehaw!

