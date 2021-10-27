Kylie and Michael started dating in 1989. Getty

While they had an instant connection, their relationship didn't start until Kylie and her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovon broke up, who she was dating at the time when she met Michael.

It was a classic moment of 'opposites attract' as in the 2019 documentary, Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Kylie described Michael as "a dark bad boy" and herself as "the pure good girl".

"Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it," she said. "As his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well."

"If you're a sensual being, all of your senses need stimulation. He definitely awakened my desire for things in my world."

Kylie was "the pure good girl" and Michael "a dark bad boy". Getty

In her A Current Affair interview, Kylie also described it as a "magical" time in her life, where she explained that she had a lot to learn while she was becoming a woman.

"To have someone like that open your eyes to many many things in a rock and roll way, in a poetic way, in a lovable, humorous, amazing way, obviously it was a great time," she said.

"Even when it was slightly on the wild side, he was always very tender with me. I was a precious little thing to him so amongst the headiness, it was always very sweet."

Although, in Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Kylie admitted that while it felt "loving, yet sad", their relationship was "probably doomed."

"Even when it was slightly on the wild side, he was always very tender with me." Getty

In 1991, their two-year romance came to an end, and in the documentary, Kylie admitted she doesn't remember why the split even happened.

"Was it work, was it the drugs? I don't know. He was like a broken man," she said, before revealing details on their break up.

“He was on all fours on the floor crying. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what was happening. I just know he was a broken man," the 53-year-old said.

“I’d never seen any man like that before. I left pretty confounded and destroyed and knew that was it. He broke my heart. I have to confess that the hurt stayed for quite a long time.”

The pair split in 1991, yet remained friends. Getty

Despite their romance ending, the two remained good friends up until his death in 1997, where Kylie was in attendance at his Sydney funeral.

In 2014, Kylie spoke to GQ Magazine and revealed how she grieved his death, where she said: "I miss him like everyone misses him... he was not short of charisma, that’s for sure."

The singer even paid tribute to him during her 2015 Kiss Me Once tour, by singing the band's hit single Need You Tonight.

"It was beautiful and amazing and every night when that beat kicked in, I would shut my eyes and say 'I know you're gonna like this,'" she revealed.

"He was like my guardian angel for that tour."

Looking for your own love story with a happier ending? Sign up for eHarmony today!