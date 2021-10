"Happy 50th to my baby sister @danniiminogue โ€ฆ oh and, she 'just wants to party now' ๐Ÿ˜‚ GO FOR IT. LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!! ๐Ÿ’“๐Ÿ•ถ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿ‘ฉ๐Ÿปโ€๐Ÿคโ€๐Ÿ‘ฉ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ’ž๐Ÿ’ฅ๐ŸŽค๐Ÿ’ 50.

"I can hardly believe it. So proud of you," she wrote.

Danni marked her big day with a Reel on her Instagram of her sipping champagne and dancing with 50th themed balloons.

In her caption, she thanked everyone for ushering in her milestone.

"So much birthday love today, and I'm feeling every bit of it," she began.

"Loving all your posts and messages and memories. Thank you for making my special day feel extra special, Dx ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•," she finished.

In the post's comment section, a slew of celebrities wished her a happy birthday.

Lindsay Lohan wrote, "Happy birthday! ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‚๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿคฉ," and Anthony Callea commented, "Hope you're jumping to the beat ๐‘ซ๐‘ฐ๐‘บ๐‘ช๐‘ถ ๐’”๐’•๐’š๐’๐’† on your special dayโ€ฆ. ๐‘ฏ๐‘จ๐‘ท๐‘ท๐’€ ๐‘ฉ๐‘ฐ๐‘น๐‘ป๐‘ฏ๐‘ซ๐‘จ๐’€! ๐Ÿฅ‚๐ŸŽˆ."

Kylie shared a sweet throwback shot to commemorate Dannii's birthday. Instagram

The newly-minted 50-year-old'sย Masked Singerย co-starย Jackie Oย shared a selfie on her Instagram, and she penned a gushing message filled with high praise.

"Happy 50th birthday to one of the kindest people I know. @danniiminogue, you are an inspiration to many, including me.

"You never say a bad word about anybody, you care more for others than you do yourself, you're smart, beautiful and funny as hell, I adore you so much."

"It's a privilege to know you & call you a friend." Instagram

She finished her post: "Hope you have a wonderful day โค๏ธโค๏ธโค๏ธ."

In her comment section, Osher Gunsberg aptly chimed in, "The greatest. Ever."

The Block'sย Shaynna Blaze also made a post for her friend, and she posted fun filled pictures from a concert they attended.

"Hope you're jumping to the beat ๐‘ซ๐‘ฐ๐‘บ๐‘ช๐‘ถ." Instagram

"Happy special Birthday to this absolute divine human being. It's a privilege to know you & call you a friend. Here's to disco celebrations for the rest of the year. @danniiminogue #happybirthday #discotime," she wrote.ย

Dannii took to her friend's comments to make plans for a post-lockdown party.

"What a birthday ๐Ÿฅณ ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽ‰can't wait to celebrate out of lockdown!!" she replied.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.