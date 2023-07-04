After signing their contract with ARN's KIIS FM in 2019, the broadcasting power duo solidified one of the biggest deals in radio history, earning up to $8 million a year each. With their exclusive deal entering its final 18 months, however, the pair are allegedly engaged in a bargaining process with rival station Southern Cross Austereo (SCA), The Australian Financial Reviewreports.
Speaking to multiple industry insiders, the publication shared that a network insider told them SCA has been "pretty aggressive" in pursuing the pair.
"It’s very likely it’ll end up being the biggest talent media deal ever. It’s about more money and making it a bigger show, meaning reaching more markets," another insider asserted.
The massive radio shake-up could come as soon as this year, according to one of the outlet's 'highly placed radio sources'.
This would mark their return to their original network, which saw them host 2Day FM's Sydney morning show from 2005 to 2014.
Considering their show has now garnered a record listenership of over 900 000, striking up a new deal with the breakfast champs is highly lucrative.
When speaking to the Financial Review, ARN’s CEO Ciaran Davis said, "We don’t see contract negotiations as being an on-off exercise."
"Since Kyle and Jackie O have been with us, we have been working very hard to make sure they feel part of a bigger network, and that everybody contributes to that," he continued.
On the other hand, a spokesperson for SCA said, "We don’t comment on speculation."