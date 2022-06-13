Kyle and Tegan have asked Jackie to be the baby's godmother. Instagram

Recently, Kyle surprised Jackie, 47, on-air by asking her to be his son’s godmother, which she readily accepted.

Now, in a beautiful reciprocal act, Jackie has asked Kyle to be Kitty’s godfather – some 11 years after she was born!

“It happened while I was talking to Kitty about godchildren and I told her I had been trying to be her godfather her whole life,” Kyle explained. “She asked me, ‘Well, you are my godfather, aren’t you?’ and I was lost for words.”

Kyle and Tegan announced their pregnancy live on air. Instagram

Tegan and Kyle announced they were expecting in February, and broke the news to Jackie live on radio.

“We’re having a baby!” Kyle proclaimed to cheers from the entire KIIS FM studio.

Shortly after, the pair hosted a lavish gender reveal party, where it was confirmed they were having a boy when planes flew over Sydney Harbour, leaving blue smoke in their wake.

“Baby Sandilands is a …. BOY!! Congratulations Kyle and @tegankynaston on your little prince!” the KIIS FM Instagram page wrote in celebration.

Kyle and Tegan had been hinting that they wanted children. Getty

Kyle and Tegan had previously hinted at wanting kids, with Kyle confirming he had undertaken a few fertility tests, and had been given the green light.

“[Tegan] is all good, obviously. She’s a young and healthy woman. So, it’s good to know that everything’s fine in that area so it won’t interfere with any future plans,” he told The Daily Mail.

“[I wasn’t thinking about kids] because I’ve been so work-focused. But all my friends have kids and Tegan’s family and friends, they’ve all got kids. And we’re like the only couple at the barbecue that’ve got no kids, we have the FOMO [fear of missing out].”

