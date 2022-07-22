Kyle and Jackie O attempted to set the story straight about Jackie O’s “rude” encounter with Michael Caton. KIIS 1065

During this morning's show, ‘Intern Pete’ revealed that he took it upon himself to find out the other side of the story and had attempted to contact Michael Caton.

Pete explained that the radio show had repeatedly reached out to the actor's management but hadn't received a response.

Pete had also attempted to call the star directly, however, the actor hung up almost immediately after hearing that it was Kyle and Jackie-O calling.

The radio hosts were surprised at how much Michael seemed to dislike them, with a remorseful Jackie O explaining that she “should have kept my mouth shut.”

But Pete soon revealed another reason why the famous actor may have not wanted to chat on the phone.

“To be fair, I do feel the blame a little bit as I did have a run-in with Michael Caton in 2018 on a red carpet” he explained, before re-playing the audio of the awkward run-in.

In the cringe interaction, Pete jokingly refers to Michael Caton as Michael Keaton before making a Batman joke, the star doesn't find it funny and walks away almost immediately.

“Michael Caton hates us now,” Kyle announced after hearing the audio.

Pete also revealed that the show received an email late yesterday afternoon from Michael Caton’s management with an official response, but it wasn't quite what they were hoping for.

“Michael Caton politely declines this offer, thank you,” read the short and to-the-point reply.

Not taking no for an answer, Pete attempted to call the actor live on air but was quickly sent to voicemail.

“Hi Michael, it’s Kyle and Jackie O,” announced Jackie over the phone.

“I hope you’re not out of shape over the story yesterday, it happened a long time ago, but we are huge fans of you and love The Castle so hopefully no hard feelings.”

To make the interaction even more awkward, Kyle mentioned on the voicemail that he loved the movie The Dish, before being told that Michael wasn't in that film.

Safe to say Michael won't be jumping onto the show any time soon for a chat!