David co owns Pinstripe Media alongside wife Libby. Instagram

“We’ve been big fans of Executive Traveller and their content for a long time, so having the opportunity to bring it to life in a TV format was not something we had to think twice about,” Kochie’s son and Managing Director of Pinstripe Media AJ Koch told MediaWeek.

“We love making great broadcast and digital programming, and their knowledge of premium travel is unmatched, so it’s a great fit for us as well as being a great fit for brand partners in this space.”

This isn’t the first time Pinstripe Media has produced shows for Seven, after creating the likes of Kochie’s Business Builders, The Airport Economist, and The Dream Academy for the network.

Catriona Rowntree has hosted Getaway for all but two of its seasons. Instagram

Executive Traveller Publisher Sid Raja said the brand was “incredibly excited” to be partnering with Kochie on the new show.

“This is the TV show that globetrotting Australians have been waiting for - a show that’s smart, stylish, and made with the sophisticated traveller in mind - and Pinstripe Media is the ideal partner for a collaboration that’s all about high-quality authentic storytelling.”

Passport is set to premiere on Seven, 7Two, 7Plus, and 7Flix in the third quarter of this year.

Presenters have yet to be announced.