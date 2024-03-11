Lady Kitty Spencer, 33, has secretly welcomed her first child with husband Michael Lewis, 65.

Princess Diana's niece took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the news, sharing a slideshow of photos with her bub.

"It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one," Kitty wrote.

"I love you unconditionally 🤍 Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today 🤍."

While this is Kitty's first child, Michael has three children from a previous marriage.