Her classic bridal gown featured long sleeves, a structured bodice and high neckline, with stunning lace covering her from head to toe.

Where have we seen a dress like that before?

With an a-line skirt, full train and sheer lace sleeves and bodice, we can't help but be reminded of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day.

The Duchess wore a similar Alexander McQueen gown featuring long lace sleeves and a cinched waist – maybe Kitty drew some inspiration from her?

Kitty's dress also featured small puffed sleeves, reminiscent of the full sleeves on Princess Diana's own wedding gown from 1981.

Kitty channelled both Katherine and Diana. Getty

The 30-year-old was also inspired by her own mother, Victoria Lockwood, and drew on design elements from her Victorian-style wedding dress from 1989.

However, Kitty chose not to wear the Spencer tiara on her wedding day, as her mother and late aunt Diana did when they said "I do".

The other gowns designed for Kitty's wedding day seemed less traditional, but no less awe-inspiring.

Kitty also drew inspiration from her mother's wedding day. Getty

A shot from the Dolce and Gabanna Instagram page showed her in a blue tulle gown covered in whimsical cross-stitched flowers, which had a matching cape.

Other dresses only appeared in footage the fashion house shared from behind-the-scenes of the making of Kitty's gowns.

One appeared to feature an emerald green tulle bodice and white, floral embroidered skirt, while a fourth dress appeared with short sleeves and pink flower appliques all over.

The final dress made only a very brief appearance in the clip – all that was visible was an intricate gold and silver scoop neckline.

There's no denying Kitty went all-out for her nuptials, and each of her dresses looked as stunning as the last.

We're just hoping we get to see more incredible photos from Kitty's big day so we can get a better look at all the intricate details from her gowns.

Kitty and Michael announced their engagement in 2019 but originally had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some royals, like Princess Beatrice, opted for reduced wedding ceremonies during lockdown, Kitty and Michael chose to wait.

They hosted their A-list guests – including the likes of singer Pixie Lott and actor Idris Elba – at the five-star Hotel de la Ville in Rome.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

