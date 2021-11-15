The Spencer sisterhood: Inside the glitzy lives of Princess Diana’s nieces
Her nieces Kitty, Amelia and Eliza are a tight trio.
- by
New Idea
With their flowing, blonde locks and English-rose beauty that echoes their late aunt Princess Diana, it’s no surprise that the Spencer sisters are taking the world by storm.
WATCH BELOW: Peek at Lady Kitty Spencer's five stunning wedding gowns
Born to Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife Victoria Lockwood, sisters Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza divide their time between the childhood family estate of Althorp in England and Cape Town, South Africa.
Settling back in England to study business, Kitty, 30, shot onto the London social scene and kicked off a successful modelling career.
(From left to right) Lady Amelia, Lady Kitty and Lady Eliza.
Getty
Most recently, she was named ambassador for luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana.
For the most part her younger twin sisters Amelia and Eliza have stayed largely out of the spotlight – until now.
The 29-year-olds made their high-society debut when they posed for the cover of Tatler’s March issue.
Twins Amelia and Eliza are making a big splash on London’s fashion and social scenes.
Getty
Since then they have been snapped at the Miss Dior fragrance launch and walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.
While the trio have no shortage of admirers, they’re all spoken for.