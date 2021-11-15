(From left to right) Lady Amelia, Lady Kitty and Lady Eliza. Getty

Most recently, she was named ambassador for luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana.

For the most part her younger twin sisters Amelia and Eliza have stayed largely out of the spotlight – until now.

The 29-year-olds made their high-society debut when they posed for the cover of Tatler’s March issue.

Twins Amelia and Eliza are making a big splash on London’s fashion and social scenes. Getty

Since then they have been snapped at the Miss Dior fragrance launch and walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

While the trio have no shortage of admirers, they’re all spoken for.

In July, Kitty tied the knot to billionaire Michael Lewis in a lavish Italian wedding; Amelia is planning her wedding to Greg Mallett at Althorp; and Eliza has been dating Channing Millard for several years.