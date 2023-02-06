There’s no-one in the world that King Charles relies on quite like Princess Anne. Getty

It’s understood Harry and older brother, Prince William, aren’t on speaking terms, while the King is considering a TV tell-all to hit back at his youngest son’s many allegations.

Add in the ongoing heated debate over why Charles hasn’t banished his brother Prince Andrew entirely, given new rumours he’s planning to clear his name over long-time sex abuse allegations, and the problems for the new monarch seem never-ending.

“Charles doesn’t know what to do,” says a source. “His sons are fighting and his office is divided over whether to give interviews and whether to have Harry at the coronation. He also senses a backlash coming for being too forgiving with Andrew.

“Charles is feeling very isolated and misses the counsel of his late mother.”

WATCH: Prince Charles sneaks up on Princess Anne during royal function

Insiders say it’s a good thing that Anne has stepped in to help carry his burden.

“Anne wanted to help him cut through the noise,” says a source. “In their meeting she suggested it was pretty simple – follow what their mother would have done ... ‘Invite Harry, but put him in the cheap seats and exclude him from the family balcony appearance. Don’t give an interview about your personal troubles.’

“Let Meghan expose herself with her changing stories and take a firm approach with Andrew. For Anne, it’s that simple. The ball is in Charles’ court now.”