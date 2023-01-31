King Charles may be about to speak out and break his silence as the Palace aides are discussing the possibility of Charles telling his side of the story. Getty

“Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate.”

British broadcaster ITV has allegedly also asked for an interview with the King, however after Harry conducted an interview with them earlier this month, insiders say their chances to score an interview are slim.

WATCH: Prince Charles pledges he will not be a ‘meddling’ king

Insiders have also stressed that they want to make sure the chat is positive for the King, unlike the interview conducted in 2019 with Prince Andrew and his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Another option for Charles is to release his own footage which can be used by the media rather than being asked specific questions.

Sources say that this option “allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes.”