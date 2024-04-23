Charles and Camilla attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service on April 9, 2024. Getty

"He is very keen to get back to public-facing duties before June if he can. He is doing well but is frustrated more than anything else that he has had to take time off. He is being a good patient but not always a patient one," the source said.

"What he wants is to be back at work meeting the public and doing what he loves. That is the bread and butter of what the royal family does, and the king is very keen to be back out."

Trooping the Colour 2023.

The monarch is currently in Scotland and will return to England next week. Buckingham Palace has said that they are planning for King Charles' future engagements, though his return is subject to advice received by his doctors.

Other members of the royal family have stepped up in his stead, picking up engagements and other official duties on his behalf.

Charles plans to attend Trooping the Colour on June 15, one of the most anticipated events on the royal calendar. He is also set to attend Royal Ascot the week after.