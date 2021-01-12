Kerri-Anne Kennerley (pictured) is reportedly on the up following her "nasty" fall. Getty

The Studio 10 veteran later confirmed she had broken her collarbone and suffered a chip to her ankle following the fall.

But it looks like Kerri-Anne is quickly making progress.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, she shared a picture of herself in an arm cast with her fellow cast-mates, writing: "It was so nice to see my @pippinaustralia family. They have been so supportive and I miss performing with them and being a part of the show."

In more images, Kerri is seen performing on-stage, and in another she's joined by two friends near the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

"Thank you for everyone's well wishes I am truly blessed to have the best fans and friends in the world," she concluded.

Kerri-Anne (centre) shared a picture of herself in an arm cast with her fellow cast-mates. Instagram

The TV stalwart's fans wished her all the best in the comments, with one telling her: "Good to see you up and around Kerri Anne, love your strength and determination."

Another added: "So good to see you on the mend!"

And another fan gave her a message of encouragement: "Strength and health to you KAK. I hope you are back in action soon."

In an official statement following her accident over New Year's, Kerri-Anne wrote: "Good riddance to 2020. Pippin has genuinely been one of the great experiences of my life exceeding all my expectations."

"What happened is just a random misstep in the trapeze and circus world. I've always felt safe in their hands but accidents just happen. I was trained well and loved getting stronger and the routine smoother."

She then confirmed she would be unable to perform for the rest of the show's duration - a heartbreaking reality for the star, who'd worked so hard on the production.

Kerri-Anne (left) confirmed she had broken her collarbone and suffered a chip to her ankle following the fall. Instagram/The Gordon Frost Organisation

"I'm devastated that I can't finish the run. It was just so much fun. I broke my collar bone quite severely and have a slight chip of my ankle bone," she continued in her statement.

Kerri-Anne played Grandma Berthe in the stage musical and the TV host previously explained how physically demanding it is.

"In my big number, I have to get on a trapeze and go up 15ft," she told The Senior.

"I'm helped by a very strapping, hunky trapeze artist and we do several movements including one called The Bird, and one where I have to hang by my feet," she added.

"It's a big learning curve and I realise how active and tough this is going to be, but every day there is some improvement."

Well, she's not wrong there - Kerri-Anne looks to be looking after herself well with a full-recovery en route.

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.