Kerri-Anne Kennerley (pictured) has been rushed to hospital following a trapeze accident during her performance in the musical Pippin. Getty

The former Studio 10 star plays Grandma Berthe in the stage musical and has previously spoken about the physicality of her role.

"In my big number, I have to get on a trapeze and go up 15ft," she explained to The Senior.

"I'm helped by a very strapping, hunky trapeze artist and we do several movements including one called The Bird, and one where I have to hang by my feet."

"It's a big learning curve and I realise how active and tough this is going to be, but every day there is some improvement."

Kerri-Anne (centre) plays Grandma Berthe in the stage musical. The Gordon Frost Organisation

In October, the television personality shared a behind-the-scenes video from her trapeze rehearsal via her Instagram page.

"I told you I wanted to join the circus! So excited to be playing Berthe in @pippinaustralia. Now I have the chance to sing upside down," KAK captioned the footage.

KAK'S role in Pippin came as a much welcomed new gig after a turbulent year on the career front for the star, which saw her axed from Studio 10 in August following massive cost cuts for the network in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hit Broadway show (pictured) tells the story of Pippin, a young man at a crossroads in his life, who is travelling with a mysterious troupe of performers. The Gordon Frost Organisation

"The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network," Ten's network director of news content, Ross Dagan, said in a statement at the time.

"It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed."

"Companies do these sort of cuts to make the business better, which in the long run saves a lot more jobs," Kerri-Anne, who had been on the breakfast show for two years, reflected of her dumping.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love