Kendall Jenner has taken a lighthearted jab at her sister – and billionaire makeup mogul – Kylie.

After applying several layers of the lip enhancer, the brunette beauty concluded by saying: “It feels so f***ing good,” before the clip cuts to her Face-timing Kylie.

“Oh my God! You look cute as Kylie,” the cosmetics mogul said to Kendall, who was sitting at the dining table next to mum Kris, who is wearing an ice blonde wig, and sister Kourtney.

At one point, the sisters’ nephew Mason said: “You know you’re talking to yourself, right!” referring to how Kendall looks striking like Kylie in the blush balayage wig.

In a clip from the upcoming season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 24-year-old seemingly mocked her sister while wearing a pink wig and plenty of Kylie Cosmetics lipstick.

The 24-year-old is then seen during a camera confessional, where she appears to mimic Kylie in a phony commercial for her One Wish Matte Lip Kit.

“This is One Wish,” Kendall said while holding up the lip product.

She added: “And this is what it looks like,” while holding her arm up to reveal multiple swatches on her upper arm.

