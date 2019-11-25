Kim Kardashian and Sharon Strzelecki appeared in a Uber Eats campaign. Uber Eats

After that, Kim and Sharon debate over the pronunciation of nice (or 'noice') and other rhyming words.

Later, Sharon discusses makeup with the beauty mogul.

"I think Kim has really not looked into obvious things in her makeup range, like pash-rash concealer," the Kath & Kim star said.

"I have no idea what a pash-rash is," the KKW Beauty founder replied.

Kim Kardashian appeared to be confused by Sharon Strzelecki in her Uber Eats commercial. Uber Eats

Actress Magda Szubanski was overjoyed to bring her alter ego Sharon back to life for the advert.

"With both elite netball and indoor cricket commitments to juggle, Sharon doesn’t normally agree to starring in commercials," she told the Herald Sun. "But with a concept and scripts as funny as these, she jumped at the chance."