Kim Kardashian West and Sharon Strzelecki teamed up for an Uber Eats campaign - and it's as bizarre as you'd expect.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian and Sharon Strzelecki appear in Uber Eats ad
In the commercial, the two stars lounge around in netball uniforms discussing on pronunciation, nail length and their favourite Aussie dishes.
With the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star initially off-camera, it appears as though Sharon is speaking to Kim Day from the Kath & Kim series. However, moments later it's revealed to be Kim K.
Sharon says she will eat pesto gnocchi and garlic bread to keep her "carbed up," perhaps for their impending netball game. Kim decides she will be eating a "chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt."
Kim Kardashian and Sharon Strzelecki appeared in a Uber Eats campaign.
Uber Eats
After that, Kim and Sharon debate over the pronunciation of nice (or 'noice') and other rhyming words.
Later, Sharon discusses makeup with the beauty mogul.
"I think Kim has really not looked into obvious things in her makeup range, like pash-rash concealer," the Kath & Kim star said.
"I have no idea what a pash-rash is," the KKW Beauty founder replied.
Kim Kardashian appeared to be confused by Sharon Strzelecki in her Uber Eats commercial.
Uber Eats
Actress Magda Szubanski was overjoyed to bring her alter ego Sharon back to life for the advert.
"With both elite netball and indoor cricket commitments to juggle, Sharon doesn’t normally agree to starring in commercials," she told theHerald Sun. "But with a concept and scripts as funny as these, she jumped at the chance."