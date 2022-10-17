Kath and Kim are getting together for an epic reunion. ABC/Seven

Special guest stars Sonia Kruger, Celia Pacquola and Collingwood footballer Mason Cox are also joining in on the fun.

But, spoiler alert – apparently nothing much has changed for the ladies since we last saw them.

“Well Kim has never actually moved out for more than a week, so it’s not much of a reunion, as [a] here we go again, peoples!” Jane told The Herald Sun.

The cast got together in South Melbourne a few months ago to shoot “10 minutes of new footage for the show, which will run as a 20-to-One-style format of hits, memories and unseen clips from the vault,” says a source.

The one-off reunion show marks 20 years since the comedy series became an unexpected cult hit.

Kath & Kim aired for four seasons and spawned two feature film spin-offs. The gang was all last together in 2012 for their Kath & Kimderella flick.

In 2019, the show won over a new generation of fans when it found a home on streaming giant Netflix, where it is consistently ranked as one of the top programs watched by the global audience.

While Kath and Kim might want to be ‘effluent’, it is really Gina and Jane who are set to rake it in after reprising their famous roles.

The stars, who now prefer to take on smaller roles and stay out of the spotlight, were paid a reported massive $3 million in 2007 when Seven lured them away from the ABC to make a fourth season following a three-year hiatus.

But after this many years, that eye-watering figure is expected to pale in comparison to their new fee.

“It’s fair to say that Gina and Jane are going to be laughing all the way to the bank,” says a TV insider.

