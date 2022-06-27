Look at me Epponnee-Rae! Supplied

Zara says she was “discovered” at a baby shower when she met the aunt of the first Epponnee-Rae, who appeared in the Season 2 finale. The woman knew producers were looking for a new baby as her niece was too old to continue as a newborn.

“Luckily I met the criteria they were looking for – the right eye colour, dark hair and olive skin,” Zara told 9Honey, explaining her mum sent some photos to the show’s creators and stars Jane Turner and Gina Riley.

“They decided that I would be the perfect baby to play Epponnee-Rae.”

Zara barely remembers the three months she spent with the Foxy Ladies on the set of the Day-Knight household in the Melbourne suburb of Patterson Lakes, but loves that she’s a small part of such a classic Aussie show.

Zara is in her final year of school. Supplied

“I do remember doing Christmas scenes and after seeing photos, I can remember it,” she says. “Years down the track, my parents told me and that’s how I found out.

“I never try to brag or impress people, but it is funny to talk about it. I love answering questions and seeing their intrigue and wonder about how on earth I managed to land that job.”

For more, grab the latest issue of New Idea - on sale now!