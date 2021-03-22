The actress was assisted by her radio co-star Tim Blackwell as they headed home after a night out. Media Mode

Among the party pack was Kate’s on-air colleague Tim Blackwell, with the group headed out to see their fellow co-host Joel Creasey’s live comedy stage show.

It appeared that Kate, Tim and their group of friends made the most of their big night, with their crew happily laughing and chatting among themselves.

Kate hit the town during a recent trip to Adelaide. Media Mode

However, one noticeable absence was Kate’s rumoured new beau, John Bella.

The 25-year-old toy boy was nowhere to be seen, lending weight to recent speculation that the pair have already called off their brief two-month fling after being spotted together in Byron Bay back in January.

The former Home and Away star was in full party mode. Media Mode

New Idea previously revealed exclusive photos of the pair enjoying a relaxing and romantic getaway to Byron Bay, where they stayed in a lavish Airbnb in the NSW hinterland.

According to our spies, the new couple spent most of the holiday lounging by the pool and enjoying the hillside solitude, only venturing into the coastal town on a handful of occasions to dine out.

“When we saw them, they were hugging non-stop and acting like giddy teenagers,” spills one onlooker, who spotted Kate and John on one of their rare excursions. “They then got some takeaway breakfast and headed to the beach to eat.”

Kate then sunbathed for a short time while chatting to her man, before they were seen walking back to the car, hand in hand.

